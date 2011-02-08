FX Picks Up 'The League' for Third Season

FX has picked up a third season of comedy series The League, according to a Monday announcement from Nick Grad, executive VP of Original Programming for FX Networks. The network has ordered 13 episodes of the series, set to begin production this summer and premiere in the fall.

The second season of The League averaged a 4% increase in total viewers (1.4 million) and 5% increase with adults 18-49 (1.1 million) compared to its first season average, the network said.

"We're pleased to announce the third season pickup of The League, and are fired up to continue our partnership with Jackie and Jeff Schaffer and the ensemble cast," said Grad. "We love the show, and the reaction the cast received across the country during their recent comedy tour is a sign the show is really building momentum."