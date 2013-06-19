FX Picks Up Kelsey Grammer-Martin Lawrence Comedy in 10/90 Deal

FX has acquired a new untitled sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence from Lionsgate Television and Debmar-Mercury under the studio's 10/90 deal.

Bob Boyett and Robert Horn will executive produce and write the show about two Chicago lawyers from vastly different backgrounds who unexpectedly meet in court on the worst day of their lives and develop a partnership and friendship. The sitcom marks a return to comedy for Grammer, who last starred in the Starz drama Boss, and is Lawrence's first TV series since Martin, which aired on Fox from 1992-97.

FX has ordered 10 episodes of the sitcom and if those meet designated ratings thresholds, it will trigger an additional 90-episode order. The series will air exclusively on FX until its debut in broadcast syndication in fall 2017. The network employed the same model with Lionsgate's Anger Management and its upcoming sitcom starring George Lopez.

"With the merging of two comedic geniuses, as well as two legendary showrunners, we couldn't have a stronger team on board for this show and can't wait to get to work," said Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy and COO of FX Networks. "We're also thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the pros at Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury."

Grammer and Lawrence will executive produce with Brian Sher, Stella Bulochnikov, Michael Green and Sam Maydew. Lionsgate TV will produce in association with Grammnet NH Productions and You Go Boy Productions.