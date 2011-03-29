FX Picks Up ‘Justified' For Season Three

FX has renewed drama series Justified for a third season. The order is for 13 new episodes.

The series, from FX Productions and Sony Pictures

Television, stars Timothy Olyphant as a deputy U.S. Marshal.

Currently in its second season, Justified is averaging 3.9 million viewers and 2 million adults

18-49, up 15% and 18%, respectively over season one, according to Nielsen.

"Justified was a

critically acclaimed hit series in its first season, but the show has far

surpassed our expectations this season," said John Landgraf, president and GM

of FX. "Creatively, the show is on a roll...We couldn't be more proud of the work

everyone has done."

Justified's season

two finale airs May 4.