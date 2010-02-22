FX Picks Up 'Archer' for Second Season
FX has ordered a second season of animated comedy Archer, the network announced Feb. 22.
For its first seven episodes, Archer is averaging 1.2 million total viewers with 853,000 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. The show is scheduled to return with its final three episodes of the first season March 4. The finale airs March 18.
FX increased the second-season episode order to 13 from 10 for season one.
The second season of Archer, which follows the exploits of a randy James Bond wannabe, is slated for 2011.
Archer is among a crop of new comedies for the male-targeted cable network. FX recently picked up a second season of The League. And Louie, a semi-autobiographical half-hour from comedian Louis C.K., premieres in June.
