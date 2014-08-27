FX Orders Zach Galifianakis Comedy

FX has given a series order to Baskets, a comedy starring Zach Galifianakis. The show is created and executive produced by Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel.

Galifianakis will play a man on a journey to make it as a professional clown. Krisel will serve as showrunner. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz and Andrea Pett-Joseph will also serve as executive producers.

The series is the first to come out of FX Productions’ overall deal with C.K.’s production company, Pig Newton. It is the fifth comedy ordered this year by FX networks, following The Tracy Morgan Project (FXX), The Comedians (FX), Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (FX) and Man Seeking Woman (FXX).

“Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel have created an absolutely brilliant show,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programing for FX Networks and FX Productions. “To say Zach’s portrayal of the lead character Chip Baskets is hilarious/unique/riveting/fascinating would be an understatement. We can’t wait for the world to meet him.”