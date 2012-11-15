FX Orders Third Installment of 'American Horror Story'

FX has picked up the next installment of its anthology series American Horror Story, the network

announced Thursday. The third season of 13 episodes will premiere in fall 2013.

Jessica Lange, an Emmy winner for her role in AHS' first season, is set to return for

the third installment of the Ryan Murphy/Twentieth Century Fox Television

production. The title and story for the third installment are to be announced.

The anthology series' second installment, American Horror Story: Asylum, is currently up 19% in both total

viewers and adults 18-49 over its first season, averaging 5.23 million total

viewers and 3.88 million adults 18-49 on a Live+7 basis.

Its season finale airs Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013.