FX Orders Spy Drama Pilot ‘The Americans'
FX has ordered 1980s spy drama The Americans to pilot, the
network said Friday.
The series, created by Joe Weisberg, is about the complex
marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington, DC in the
early 1980s. Weisberg, who previously worked for the CIA, will serve as
executive producer alongside Graham Yost, who is also the showrunner of FX's
Justified.
"Joe Weisberg has written one of the best pilot scripts
we've ever read with two richly drawn and indelible characters embarking on an
epically exciting, emotional, and morally complex journey," said Nick Grad, executive
VP, original programming, FX.
The pilot is being produced by Fox Television Studios and FX
Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.