FX Orders Spy Drama Pilot ‘The Americans'

FX has ordered 1980s spy drama The Americans to pilot, the

network said Friday.

The series, created by Joe Weisberg, is about the complex

marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington, DC in the

early 1980s. Weisberg, who previously worked for the CIA, will serve as

executive producer alongside Graham Yost, who is also the showrunner of FX's

Justified.

"Joe Weisberg has written one of the best pilot scripts

we've ever read with two richly drawn and indelible characters embarking on an

epically exciting, emotional, and morally complex journey," said Nick Grad, executive

VP, original programming, FX.

The pilot is being produced by Fox Television Studios and FX

Productions.