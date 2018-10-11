FX Orders Second Season of ‘Mr Inbetween’

FX has ordered a second season of Mr Inbetween, an Australian drama from Scott Ryan. Ryan created the show, which premiered Sept. 25, and plays criminal-for-hire Ray Shoesmith. The second season premieres in 2019, airing on FX in the U.S. and Foxtel in Australia.

“It’s been fantastic to see Mr Inbetween embraced by fans and critics. The exciting, offbeat and fast moving first season is defined by the magnetic performance and creative vision of Scott Ryan and director Nash Edgerton,” said Eric Schrier, who is president of original programming for Fox Networks and FX Productions, along with Nick Grad. “Our thanks to Nash and Scott, our partners at Foxtel, fellow executive producer Jason Burrows, producer Michele Bennett, and the great cast and crew. We can’t wait to return to Ray’s world in season two of Mr Inbetween.”

Ryan’s Ray is a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend as well as a criminal for hire. The six-episode season, written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, stars Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

Mr. Inbetween is averaging 2.25 million viewers on FX across all linear and non-linear platforms (Live+7).

The series was shot in Australia and produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW. Ryan, Edgerton and Jason Burrows are executive producers.