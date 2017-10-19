FX Orders Season Three of ‘Better Things’

FX has renewed comedy Better Things for a third season. Pamela Adlon co-created the series and stars in it. She also directed all 10 episodes in the second season. Season three airs in 2018.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the news.

“Better Things’ success is testament to the creative genius of Pamela Adlon as a writer, director and actor,” said Schrier. “It has been a joy for everyone at FX to support Pamela and see the critics and industry recognize this series as one of the very best shows on TV. Pamela and the enormously talented cast, producers and crew have our deepest appreciation."

Better Things centers on Sam Fox (Adlon), a single, working actor with no filter raising her three daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She’s mom, dad, referee and the cops, according to FX.

Adlon executive produces the series alongside Louis C.K., M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky and 3 Arts Entertainment. Better Things is produced by C.K.’s production company Pig Newton for FX Productions.