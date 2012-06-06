FX Orders Scripted Comedy Series 'Legit'

FX has placed an order for 13 episodes of new scripted comedy series Legit, starring Australian comedian Jim Jefferies. Cocreated by Peter O’Fallon and Jefferies, Legit is about a comedian, Jim (Jefferies), and his misguided attempts to become legitimate in life. He is encouraged by best friend Steve (Dan Bakkedahl) and Steve’s brother Billy (D.J. Qualls).

O'Fallon (The Riches), Jefferies and Rick Cleveland (Nurse Jackie, Mad Men) serve as executive producers. Lisa Blum of New Wave Entertainment is also an executive producer. The pilot episode was directed by O’Fallon. The series, produced by FX Productions, is scheduled to debut in January.



“We really love the pilot that Peter and Jim shot,” said Nick Grad, executive VP, original programming for FX. “This is going to be a breakout vehicle for Jim. He has such a unique voice, which is the common trait of any great comedian. It just happens to be spoken with an Australian accent.”

