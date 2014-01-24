FX Orders Pair of Comedy Series

FX has ordered a pair of comedy series, both of which are slated to air in July.

The two series, which were each ordered for 10 episodes, are Married and You're the Worst. Both are from FX Productions.

Created by Andrew Gurland, Married stars Nat Faxon and Judy Greer as a married couple who "can barely remember what was like before kids, debt, and suburbia rained on their romance."

You're the Worst is another series about a couple, described as what happens when "two toxic, self-destructive people fall in love." The series was created by Weeds alum Stephen Faulk.