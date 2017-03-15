FX Orders New Season of ‘Legion’

FX has ordered a second season of Legion, the drama series from Noah Hawley. FX called the show one of the most-watched new cable dramas of the past year.

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” said Eric Schrier president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the superhero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”

Legion, based on the Marvel Comics property by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man who may be more than human. Diagnosed as schizophrenic as a child, David has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. Now in his early 30s, David loses himself in the rhythm of the structured regimen of life in the hospital.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Keller.

"We are thrilled there will be a new season of Legion. Noah's spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more. We're particularly proud of our partners at FX and the success we share on our first TV series together,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television.

A new episode is on FX at 10 p.m.Wednesday.

Hawley is executive producer, along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and John Cameron. Hawley and Cameron are also exec producers on FX’s Fargo.

Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production. The second season will also return to the FOX Networks Group international channels in over 125 countries.