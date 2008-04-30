FX Orders Motorcycle Drama Sons of Anarchy

FX gave the green light to Sons of Anarchy, a drama from Kurt Sutter, an executive producer for The Shield, which is about to enter its final season on the Fox-owned cable network.

Sons of Anarchy will follow an outlaw motorcycle club as its members protect their town from encroaching developers and unwelcome criminals. The series will also be part family drama, with lead Jax Teller forced to walk a thin line between the lawlessness of the club, led by his stepfather, with the respect he has for his fellow members. Katey Sagal will star as Teller's mother in the series.

"I feel like a full-patch member of Sons of Anarchy, being neck-deep in this project for a year-and-a-half now, so I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to not only explore the outlaw motorcycle world, but to do it with grit and authenticity," Sutter said in a statement. "I have an amazing cast and FX is a perfect fit for this show and my offbeat storytelling sensibility."

FX ordered 13 episodes of the series, which will premiere in September timed to the final season of The Shield.