FX Orders More 'BrandX,' 'Totally Biased'
FX is staying in the late night game, on Tuesday ordering 13
additional episodes of both BrandX with
Russell Brand and Totally Biased with
W. Kamau Bell.
The comedy series will return with new episodes in 2013,
with BrandX expanding to a one-hour
format. Totally Biased returns
Thursday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. and BrandX will
premiere Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m.
Both shows air their final episodes of the year on Thursday,
Nov. 29, with BrandX concluding with
a special one-hour show.
BrandX is produced
by FX Productions in association with Branded Films and Dakota Films and
executive produced by Brand, Troy Miller, Nik Linnen and John Noel. Totally Biased, also from FXP, is executive
produced by Chris Rock, Chuck Sklar and Keri Smith Esguia.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.