FX Orders More 'BrandX,' 'Totally Biased'

FX is staying in the late night game, on Tuesday ordering 13

additional episodes of both BrandX with

Russell Brand and Totally Biased with

W. Kamau Bell.

The comedy series will return with new episodes in 2013,

with BrandX expanding to a one-hour

format. Totally Biased returns

Thursday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. and BrandX will

premiere Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m.

Both shows air their final episodes of the year on Thursday,

Nov. 29, with BrandX concluding with

a special one-hour show.

BrandX is produced

by FX Productions in association with Branded Films and Dakota Films and

executive produced by Brand, Troy Miller, Nik Linnen and John Noel. Totally Biased, also from FXP, is executive

produced by Chris Rock, Chuck Sklar and Keri Smith Esguia.