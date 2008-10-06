FX Orders More ‘Anarchy’

FX is giving freshman drama series Sons of Anarchy a 13 episode second season pickup. The motorcycle drama, starring Charley Hunnam, Katey Sagal and Ron Perlman, has averaged 3.5 million P18-49 on a five telecast cume basis, and 5.4 million total viewers.



FX says the drama is the network’s most successful since Denis Leary’s Rescue Me.



“It’s incredibly gratifying to everyone at FX in at this time when The Shield – the show that got our critically acclaimed original programming brand started – is airing its final season, their loyal audience has embraced Sons of Anarchy and made it a success,” said John Landgraf, president and GM of FX, announcing the pickup. “We’re also very proud of the day-in-day-out creative excellence the Sons of Anarchy writers and actors are bringing to the table.”