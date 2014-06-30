FX Orders Leary's 'Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll' to Series

Denis Leary is officially returning to FX.

The network picked up comedy Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll from the former Rescue Me star on Monday. The order is for 10 episodes that will premiere next year.

The comedy stars Leary as a middle-aged rock musician who tries to get his band back together 25 years after they broke up. FX says the show will film in New York and feature guest appearances from rock musicians.

Leary wrote the pilot and will serve as an executive producer along with his company Apostle and business partner Jim Serpico.

It is produced by FX Productions and Fox Television Studios.