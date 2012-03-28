FX Orders Late Night Series From Chris Rock

FX has ordered a late night series from executive producer Chris Rock and starring standup comedian W. Kamau Bell to premiere this summer, the network announced Wednesday.

The male-skewing cable net has greenlit six episodes of the Unititled Chris Rock/W. Kamau Bell Late Night Show, which will feature Bell discussing politics, pop culture, race, religion, the media and sex in a weekly half-hour format.

Rock's project joins the previously announced late night series with Russell Brand, Strangely Uplifting, which premieres on the net June 28.

"The presentation pilot that Chris and Kamau shot was terrific," said Nick Grad, executive VP, original programming for FX. "Kamau is a tremendous young comedian who has a very smart and sharp take on life. Working with Chris will only bring out the best of his talents. This series, along with Russell Brand's Strangely Uplifting, puts FX on really solid footing in the late-night arena."

The series is from FX Productions with Chuck Sklar joining Rock and Bell as executive producers.