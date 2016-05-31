FX Orders Hawley’s Marvel Project ‘Legion’

FX Networks has ordered the first season of Legion, the story of a troubled young man who may be more than human, from star producer Noah Hawley. The project was announced by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. The series, from FX Productions and Marvel Television, will debut on FX in early 2017.

Cast includes Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Rachel Keller (Fargo), Jean Smart (Fargo) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation).

Hawley’s work includes creating Fargo and My Generation, and authoring a bunch of novels, including the new release Before the Fall.

“We’ve come to expect excellence from Noah Hawley and with Legion he has delivered another major creative achievement,” said Grad. “Just as he did in reimagining Fargo, he is bringing an entirely new aesthetic and sensibility to the enormously popular and richly represented X-Men world. The pilot episode is stunning, driven by incredible performances. We join our producing partners at Marvel in congratulating the creative team for what they’ve accomplished and are as excited as the fans for the premiere of Legion’s first season.”

Hawley is an executive producer along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and John Cameron.

"Marvel Television is thrilled to not only have our first partnership with FX go to series, but working with the enormously talented Noah Hawley makes it even better," said Loeb. "From the first time we heard Noah's vision to his exceptional script and cast through the extraordinary filming of the pilot, we knew the series would be incredible."