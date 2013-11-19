FX Orders Guillermo Del Toro's 'The Strain' to Series

FX has ordered Guillermo Del Toro's The Strain to series.

The drama, based on Del Toro's and author Chuck Hogan's best-selling vampire novel trilogy of the same name, will premiere next July. Along with Del Toro and Hogan, Carlton Cuse will serve as an executive producer and showrunner. Cuse also has Bates Motel set to premiere its second season on A&E next spring.

The Strain centers around the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York, which is called to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism.

Procution is scheduled to begin later this month in Toronto.