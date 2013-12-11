FX Orders Gordon and Raff's 'Tyrant' to Series

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf continues to back up his promise to put more dramas on FX, ordering on Tuesday Tyrant to series.

The action drama, from Homeland's Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff, is slated to premiere next summer.

"With Tyrant, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff and Craig Wright have produced a beautiful television pilot that will be a groundbreaking television series," said Landgraf. "Tyrant introduces characters and a world that have never been explored in a dramatic television series format. There is a reason a bidding war broke out over this project: it grabs you as all great epics do and simply refuses to let go!"

Tyrant centers on an American family drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. The ensemble cast includes Adam Rayner, Jennifer Finnigan, Ashraf Barhom, Moran Atias, Noah Silver, Anne Winters, Fares Fares, Salim Daw, Justin Kirk, Jordana Spiro, Mehdi Dehbi, and Alice Krige.

The project is from Gordon's shingle at 20th Century Television, Teakwood Lane. Craig Wright will serve as showrunner with Gordon and Raff as executive producers.