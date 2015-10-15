FX Orders Glover Rap Series ‘Atlanta’

FX said it ordered a first season of Atlanta, a half-hour series created by and starring Donald Glover.

The show revolves around two cousins on their way up in the Atlanta rap scene. Ten episodes will be produced by FX Productions and are scheduled to appear on FX in 2016.

“Atlanta draws on Donald’s considerable talents as a musician, actor and writer to give us something unique,” Nick Grad, FX president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, said. “The story is made all the more powerful by the great cast and the contributions of Donald’s fellow Executive Producer Paul Simms and director Hiro Murai. We can’t wait to for the debut of Atlanta next year.”

Glover played Troy on Community, the sitcom that launched on NBC and moved to Yahoo. Glover is also a musician.

Atlanta will also star Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Lee Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.