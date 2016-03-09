FX Orders Getty Kidnap Limited Series ‘Trust’

FX has ordered 10 episodes of the first installment of Trust, a limited series that will tell the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the family oil fortune. The first installment takes place in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, described the series as “equal parts family history, dynastic saga and satirical examination of the corrosive power of money.”

Trust is being executive produced by Simon Beaufoy, Danny Boyle and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, Trust will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

“Simon, Danny and Christian have done a magnificent job of telling the story of the Getty family empire and its tumultuous history with Trust,” said Schrier. “Simon’s script wonderfully dramatizes the notorious and bizarre kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s grandson. It’s the perfect way to open this limited series, allowing us to see how three generations, including one of the world’s richest men, clash when family, fortune and reputation are in jeopardy.”

Boyle and Colson worked with Beaufoy on the films Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.