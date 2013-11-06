FX Orders Fourth Version of 'American Horror Story'

FX has ordered a fourth chapter of its American Horror Story franchise, the network announced Wednesday.

The network has ordered 13 episodes of the untitled fourth edition, which will air in 2014. The network did not state whether star Jessica Lange, who has appeared in all three versions of the show, would return. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Lange had said that Coven would be her last.

Coven premiered to a series-best 5.54 million viewers on Oct. 9 and through its first four episodes has averaged 4.38 million. In Live+7 data, Coven is well outpacing Asylum by 83% in total viewers with 7.74 million and by 71% in adults 18-49 with 5.46 million. Among adults 18-34, which is tracking 68% over last year with 3.14 million, Coven is on track to have the highest L7 delivery among any FX show in network history.

American Horror Story: Coven will air its finale Jan. 29, 2014.