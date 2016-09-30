FX Orders First Season of Crack Drama ‘Snowfall’

FX has ordered a 10-episode first season of Snowfall, a drama inspired by the early days of crack cocaine in Los Angeles. Set in the early 1980s, the FX Productions series will debut in 2017. Production begins next month.

"We are excited to add Snowfall to our original series lineup," said Eric Schrier, copresident, with Nick Grad, of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. "Dave Andron, Tommy Schlamme, John Singleton and Eric Amadio have delivered a riveting and beautiful pilot and we can’t wait to start work on the series.”

The Snowfall story follows numerous characters on “a violent collision course,” says FX, including a street hustler, a Mexican wrestler with organized crime ties, a shady CIA operative and the daughter of a Mexican crime lord. Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Carter Hudson are in the cast.

Snowfall is executive produced by Dave Andron (Justified, Knight Rider), Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing, The Americans), John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood, Four Brothers), Eric Amadio (After Sex, Stuntmen), Michael London (Sideways, House of Sand and Fog), and Trevor Engelson (Remember Me, All About Steve).

Andron is the showrunner.