FX Orders Extra 'Sons of Anarchy' Episode

FX has ordered an additional episode of Sons of Anarchy, extending its current

fourth season to 14 episodes with the season finale to air on Dec. 6 at 10 p.m.

"Creatively, this has been Sons' best and biggest season

ever," said Nick Grad, executive VP, original programming, FX.

"Kurt asked us to consider adding an extra episode to fully close this current

chapter of the Sons saga. By adding the extra episode, it wraps up a

magnificent season in extraordinary fashion. This is a real bonus for fans of

the series."

The fourth season of Sons

of Anarchy has averaged 5.45 million total viewers, up +23%, and 3.71

million adults 18-49, up +20%, giving the show its highest-rated season yet.

Sons of Anarchy

was created by Kurt Sutter, who serves as executive producer alongside John

Linson, Art Linson and Paris Barclay.