FX Orders Drama Pilot ‘Snowfall’ from John Singleton

FX has ordered a drama pilot about the rise of cocaine from John Singleton.

The one-hour drama Snowfall takes place in Los Angeles in 1981 during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic. Singleton, who will cowrote the pilot with Eric Amadio, will direct and executive produce with Justified alum Dave Andron.

The story follows three characters: Franklin Saint, young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo Zapata, a Mexican wrestler turned gangster in search of his American dream; and Logan Miller, a prominent family’s “black sheep” desperate to escape his father’s shadow.

Production will begin this summer.