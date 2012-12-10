FX Orders Drama Pilot From 'Homeland' Producers

FX has ordered a pilot for drama Tyrant, about an American family drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation, from Homeland producers Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff.

Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under) would serve as executive producer/showrunner, with Gordon and Raff on as executive producers. The project is from Gordon's shingle at 20th Century Television, Teakwood Lane.

"We are thrilled to bring Tyrant to FX," stated Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming for FX. "The brilliant and wholly original concept just blew us all away. It's pretty amazing when you read a script and can instantly imagine it becoming one of the best shows on television. We're grateful to the producers for choosing to bring it to FX and look forward to continuing our partnership with our friends at Fox 21."

Production is slated to tentatively begin spring 2013.