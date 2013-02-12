FX Orders Drama 'The Bridge' to Series

FX continues to bolster its drama slate, ordering The

Bridge to series on Tuesday.

Production will begin in April with the first of 13 episodes

slated to premiere in July.

The Bridge, based on the Danish series Bron, stars

Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger as two detectives on the U.S./Mexican border --

one from each country -- who must work together to hunt down a serial killer. The

Bridge was adapted by Meredith Stiehm (Homeland) and Elwood Reid.

The two worked together on the former CBS procedural drama Cold Case,

for which Stiehm was creator/showrunner.

The series will be a coproduction between FX Productions and

Shine America. Along with Stiehm and Reid, Shine America's Carolyn G. Bernstein

and Filmlance's Lars Blomgren will serve as executive producers. Shine

International will distribute.

"For years networks having been trying develop a drama

series set on the U.S.-Mexican border without any success," said FX

president and GM John Landgraf. "I'm thrilled to say that Meredith Stiehm

and Elwood Reid have become the first to crack that creative code and they have

done so magnificently,"

Adding to the network's drama slate has been a big focus for

Landgraf, who said during last summer's TCA press tour that hewanted to launch two dramas by this summer. FX premiered spy drama The

Americans last month.