FX Orders Drama 'The Bridge' to Series
FX continues to bolster its drama slate, ordering The
Bridge to series on Tuesday.
Production will begin in April with the first of 13 episodes
slated to premiere in July.
The Bridge, based on the Danish series Bron, stars
Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger as two detectives on the U.S./Mexican border --
one from each country -- who must work together to hunt down a serial killer. The
Bridge was adapted by Meredith Stiehm (Homeland) and Elwood Reid.
The two worked together on the former CBS procedural drama Cold Case,
for which Stiehm was creator/showrunner.
The series will be a coproduction between FX Productions and
Shine America. Along with Stiehm and Reid, Shine America's Carolyn G. Bernstein
and Filmlance's Lars Blomgren will serve as executive producers. Shine
International will distribute.
"For years networks having been trying develop a drama
series set on the U.S.-Mexican border without any success," said FX
president and GM John Landgraf. "I'm thrilled to say that Meredith Stiehm
and Elwood Reid have become the first to crack that creative code and they have
done so magnificently,"
Adding to the network's drama slate has been a big focus for
Landgraf, who said during last summer's TCA press tour that hewanted to launch two dramas by this summer. FX premiered spy drama The
Americans last month.
