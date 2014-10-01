FX Orders Comedy Pilot 'Pariah'

FX Networks has ordered a pilot for comedy Pariah, created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin and starring comedian Bill Burr, the company announced Wednesday.

The pilot focuses on Burr's character, a television personality who is cast out of the industry after an on-air meltdown and finds himself unable to function in normal society.

Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will direct the pilot and executive produce with Sunny colleagues Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton under their RCG Productions banner. The pilot falls under a three-year overall deal signed in April between RCG and FX Productions, which will produce Pariah.