FX OrdersComedy Pilot 'Bronx Warrants'

FX has

ordered a pilot for Bronx Warrants, a comedy from Rescue Me producers Denis

Leary and Jim Serpico.

Created by

Dean Lorey (Arrested Development), Bronx Warrants is based on the real-life

exploits of David Joglar and Richard Wetzel, detectives in the Bronx assigned

to arrest individuals with outstanding warrants.

Joglar and

Wetzel are co-producers on the FX Productions project, with Leary, Serpico and

Lorey serving as executive producers and Tom Sellitti as co-executive producer.

"We've

enjoyed a great relationship with Denis, Jim and Tom through seven years of Rescue

Me and I believe they found the perfect project to continue that

relationship," said Eric Schrier, head of series development and executive

VP of FX Productions. "Dean Lorey has taken this unique police squad and

created a hilarious and surprising world of characters and situations."