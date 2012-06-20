FX OrdersComedy Pilot 'Bronx Warrants'
FX has
ordered a pilot for Bronx Warrants, a comedy from Rescue Me producers Denis
Leary and Jim Serpico.
Created by
Dean Lorey (Arrested Development), Bronx Warrants is based on the real-life
exploits of David Joglar and Richard Wetzel, detectives in the Bronx assigned
to arrest individuals with outstanding warrants.
Joglar and
Wetzel are co-producers on the FX Productions project, with Leary, Serpico and
Lorey serving as executive producers and Tom Sellitti as co-executive producer.
"We've
enjoyed a great relationship with Denis, Jim and Tom through seven years of Rescue
Me and I believe they found the perfect project to continue that
relationship," said Eric Schrier, head of series development and executive
VP of FX Productions. "Dean Lorey has taken this unique police squad and
created a hilarious and surprising world of characters and situations."
