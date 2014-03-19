FX Orders Billy Crystal's 'The Comedians' to Series

FX has ordered Billy Crystal's The Comedians to series.

The half-hour laugher stars Crystal as an aging comic who is forced to pair with a younger, edgier, up-and-coming comedian (Frozen's Josh Gad) on a late-night sketch show. Stephanie Weir, Matt Oberg and Megan Ferguson also star.

Along with Crystal, Larry Charles, Matt Nix, and Ben Wexler will write and executive produce. The single-camera comedy is from Fox Television Studios. FX plans to start production this year with a premiere set for next year.

The Comedians is based on a Swedish format of the same title from Stockholm-based Efti AB, whose Carl Molinder and John Nordling also executive produce.

The comedy marks Crystal's first regular starring role in a TV series since his performance as "Jodie Dallas" in ABC's Soap, which ran from 1977-81.