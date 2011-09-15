FX Orders Animated Comedy ‘Unsupervised'

FX has ordered a new animated comedy series Unsupervised to

be paired with its existing ‘toon comedy Archer.

Unsupervised follows optimistic best friends, Gary and Joel,

as they navigate teenage life and try to do what's right without parental

guidance. Thirteen episodes are scheduled to premiere in January.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/producers Rob

Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby created and will executive produce the

series. The voice cast includes Justin Long, Kristen Bell, Alexa

Vega, Romany Malco and Kaitlin Olson along with Rosell and Hornsby.

"Having worked with David, Rob and Scott for many years on Sunny,

it gives us great pleasure to see them make their own stamp on FX," said Nick Grad,

executive VP of original series for FX. "Unsupervised is a great addition

to our comedy roster and, like all of our comedies, it's smart and really

funny."