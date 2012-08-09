FX Orders 'The Americans' to Series

FX is continuing to bolster its drama lineup, on Thursday giving spy drama The Americans a 13-episode order. The series will begin production in October and premiere in early 2013.



The Americans is a period drama about the arranged marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington, D.C., during the Reagan era. The series stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Noah Emmerich. The show will be executive produced by creator/showrunner Joe Weisberg and Justified EP Graham Yost.

"We're proud to welcome The Americans, a taught series that crackles with incredible performances rooted in character perspectives never explored on a U.S. television series, to FX's line up of quality dramas," said John Landgraf, FX's president and GM. "We're equally excited to welcome Graham Yost's talented young Padawan Joe Weisberg as creator/showrunner. He joins a long line of gifted writer/producers who have taken their first shot at greatness on FX."

Network topper John Landgraf has made launching new dramas a priority this year; FX recently ordered a pilot for detective drama The Bridge and signed a development deal with music mogul Dr. Dre to executive produce a drama pilot about the Los Angeles music scene.