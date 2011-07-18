FX Orders 'American Horror Story' to Series

FX has picked up American Horror Story to series, placing a 13-episode order for the drama from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The series, from Twentieth Century Fox Television, follows a family who moves from Boston to Los Angeles in order to "reconcile past anguish." Dylan McDermott (The Practice) and Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights) star.

American Horror Story will begin production in Los Angeles next week and premiere on FX in October.

Glee co-creators Murphy and Falchuk (who were also executive producers of the former FX series Nip/Tuck) wrote the pilot and Murphy directed. Both will serve as executive producers on American Horror Story along with Dante DiLoreto.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan and Brad back to their original home," said John Landgraf, president and GM, FX Networks. "They have shown an uncanny ability to bring original series to the air unlike any that have come before, and to reconcile ‘wildly entertaining' with the ‘creatively ambitious.'... This series is going to blow audiences back in their seats, and we can't wait to have it on our air."