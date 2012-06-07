FXto Offer Preview Episode of 'Wilfred' Ahead of S2 Premiere

FX said Thursday

that it will air a special preview episode of its comedy Wilfred ahead

of its season two premiere.

The episode will

first run across video on demand and online platforms beginning June 14 and

will air on FX a week later on June 21. Robin Williams will guest star in the

episode. Wilfred's second season premieres June 28 at 10 p.m.

This is similar to

what FX's sister network Fox did for Glee and New Girl.

"We've seen the

success Fox had previewing Glee and New Girl

with this type of initiative and we felt this was a perfect opportunity to

execute a similar strategy for Wilfred," said FX president and GM John Landgraf. "Wilfred enjoyed the most successful first season

of any comedy ever on FX and the time is right to capitalize on that success

and hopefully grow our audience. This is a special treat for fans of the show

to get a jump start ahead of the season two premiere."