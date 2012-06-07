FXto Offer Preview Episode of 'Wilfred' Ahead of S2 Premiere
FX said Thursday
that it will air a special preview episode of its comedy Wilfred ahead
of its season two premiere.
The episode will
first run across video on demand and online platforms beginning June 14 and
will air on FX a week later on June 21. Robin Williams will guest star in the
episode. Wilfred's second season premieres June 28 at 10 p.m.
This is similar to
what FX's sister network Fox did for Glee and New Girl.
"We've seen the
success Fox had previewing Glee and New Girl
with this type of initiative and we felt this was a perfect opportunity to
execute a similar strategy for Wilfred," said FX president and GM John Landgraf. "Wilfred enjoyed the most successful first season
of any comedy ever on FX and the time is right to capitalize on that success
and hopefully grow our audience. This is a special treat for fans of the show
to get a jump start ahead of the season two premiere."
