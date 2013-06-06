FX Not Renewing Russell Brand's 'BrandX,' But Network Remains 'in Business' With Actor-Comedian
FX will not bring back BrandX,
the late-night series starring Russell Brand, but the company is developing a
live-action series with the actor-comedian loosely based on his life, according
to John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, at a press briefing Thursday
morning.
BrandX, whose
third cycle aired this winter, underwenta number of format changes since it debuted last year. "I don't think we're
going to bring BrandX back, I think
we're going to do a scripted live action comedy," Landgraf said, adding that
the relationship between FX Networks and Brand will continue.
Fellow late-night series Totally
Biased With W. Kamau Bell, which is slated to go to daily show on FXX when the
new network launches this fall, was "more ready to convert to a daily show," and had
"more potential and more upside in the audience response," Landgraf said.
The Brand comedy is in early stages but is
envisioned as a live-action show loosely about his life in the way Curb Your Enthusiasm is about Larry
David's life.
