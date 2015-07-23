FX Not Renewing Billy Crystal series ‘The Comedians’

The Comedians is exiting the stage. Showrunner and executive producer Ben Wexler announced on Twitter that the FX comedy would not be returning for a second season.

“#TheComedians is cancelled at FX. I could not be more proud of the work we all did,” he wrote.

The series, starring Billy Crystal and Josh Gad playing fictional versions of themselves, debuted to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 878,000 viewers on April 9, but concluded its 13-episode run June 25 having fallen to a 0.2 and 509,000 viewers.