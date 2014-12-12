FX Networks Orders Donald Glover Comedy Pilot

Donald Glover has set his next TV project.

FX Networks has ordered Atlanta, a comedy pilot created by and starring the Community alum.

Atlanta revolves around two cousins on their way through the Atlanta rap scene whose opposing views on art versus commerce, success and race will make their quest anything but easy. Glover will play one of the cousins, Earnest “Earn” Marks, a college dropout whose cousin becomes a huge star.

Along with Glover, Schiff Company’s Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle will executive produce.