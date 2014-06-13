FX Networks Nabs Most PromaxBDA Awards

FX Networks, A+E Networks, Showtime and HBO took home multiple accolades from PromaxBDA Thursday.

The winners for the 2014 Promotion, Marketing & Design North America Awards and Global Excellence Awards were announced during Promax’s annual conference.

In the North America categories, FX Networks won 40 individual awards for various campaigns and was also honored as the Marketing Team of the Year. North America Agency of the Year went to Los Angeles-based Stun Creative, which also earned seven awards for campaigns.

“This award means a lot to us,” said Brad Roth, Stun Creative cofounder and partner, in a statement. “The idea to start our shop was actually hatched over coffee at Promax fifteen years ago in South Beach.”

Additional top North America winners were A+E, Showtime and HBO, nabbing 30, 26 and 25, respectively.

Global Excellence Award winners this year included Bell Media Agency, winning 23; ProSiebenSAt.1TV Deutschland, earning 13; ABC TV Australia, garnering seven; and National Geographic Channels International, receiving 12.

Bell also was honored as the Marketing Team of the Year, while The Corner London was awarded Agency of the Year.

PromaxBDA serves television and video content marketers, honoring the achievements of whole marketing teams and individual ad campaigns at its annual conference.

For a complete list of this year’s winners click here.