FX Networks and BSkyB to Co-Develop Comedies

FX Networks and British pay-TV giant BSkyB have signed a development pact for half-hour scripted comedies.

The two-year agreement with see both companies co-fund and co-develop comedy series to air on both sides of the Atlantic. If commissioned, the series would air on Sky1 or Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and Ireland and on of the FX channels in the U.S.

Sky said the comedies would be "post-watershed," meaning late enough to keep them out of time slots known to draw many children. Sky said the pact would look to create shows in the same vein as FX's Louie and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, another sign it's looking to create edgier shows that have become a staple of FX.

FX Networks is part of Rupert Murdoch's conglomerate 21st Century Fox, which also owns a 39% stake in BSkyB.

“We are truly excited to partner with Sky and create comedies that will bridge the Atlantic and entertain audiences in both the U.K. and U.S.," said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. "This partnership will open doors for us to discover new comedy talent and develop their stories in this unique foreign exchange program.”

The deal builds on Sky's plan to launch its "biggest ever year of entertainment." The company said it will invest £600 million in original British production across its channels.