FX Networks Acquires ‘Straight Outta Compton’ TV Rights
By Luke McCord
FX Networks announced Monday it has acquired the exclusive U.S. commercial TV premiere rights to Straight Outta Compton.
The film’s opening weekend pulled in $60.2 million domestically, the fifth-highest August premiere.
FX previously secured exclusive rights to Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation, Minions, Jurassic World and Furious 7.
FX Networks' suite of networks include FX, FXX, FXM and VOD platform FXNOW.
