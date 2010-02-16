FX Moving ‘Louie' Debut to June

FX is moving new comedy Louie to June in order to pair it with the Denis Leary drama Rescue Me, the network announced Feb. 16.

The new show, a semi-autobiographical hour from comedian Louis C.K., was originally scheduled to launch in April. Rescue Me traditionally airs during the summer.

Louie will get a lead-in from Rescue Me, which will air at 10 p.m. The network has yet to announce a premiere date.

"Louie is a brilliantly funny and original series, and we are excited by the critical response to the show," John Landgraf, president and general manager of FX Networks said in a statement. "Even though it is a drama, Rescue Me has always been regarded as one of the funniest shows on television and it will provide an outstanding, compatible lead-in for Louie."

FX has ordered 13 episodes of Louie, which is shot in New York. The show fits organically with the network's male-targeted comedies including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which saw its ratings hit a peak last season. FX recently bowed animated comedy Archer to positive reviews and respectable ratings (1.82 million total viewers). But since its premiere in January, the show has suffered a somewhat precipitous decline.