FX Leads All Networks Into TCA Awards

The awards are chosen by professional North American TV critics and journalists.

FX garnered the most TCA Awards nominations across all cable, broadcast and streaming services, according to the Television Critics Association, which announced the nominees last week.

The network drew 10 nominations to lead the pack, followed by Netflix, nominated for nine trophies, and NBC, which tallied eight TCA Awards nods. The awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 season as selected by the media organization’s membership of more than 200 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

BBC America’s freshman drama Killing Eve, which drew a program-high five nominations, will look to dethrone last year’s freshman powerhouse, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, in the Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year categories.

Also vying for Program of the Year honors are FX’s The Americans and Atlanta; and NBC’s The Good Place and This Is Us.

Atlanta’s Donald Glover will look to repeat in the Individual Achievement in Comedy category against such competitors as Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things); Rachel Bloom (The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend); Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel); Ted Danson (NBC’s The Good Place); and Bill Hader (HBO’s Barry).

Comedian Robin Thede, host of BET’s late-night series The Rundown with Robin Thede, will host the 34th annual TCA Awards ceremony, taking place Aug. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.