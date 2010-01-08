FX Lands 'Avatar' TV Rights

FX has acquired the broadcast television and basic cable rights to the $1 billion box office hit Avatar from its sister company Twentieth Century Fox, the network said Thursday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, although the L.A. Timesestimated the price tag to be north of $25 million.

It's

unclear when Fx will debut the film, but sources close to the situation

say the multi-year window could begin as early as 2012.

The Jim

Cameron-produced, film has generated more than $350 million in U.S. box

office sales and more than $1 billion internationally.

The deal continues an FX rights-acquisition run on box office hits that includes Transformers: Rise Of The Fallen; The Hangover; 2012; and the Twilight franchise.