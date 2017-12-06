FX Inks Production Deal With Stephen Glover

Stephen Glover, writer and producer on comedy Atlanta, has signed an exclusive overall production deal with FX Productions. Glover, brother of Donald Glover, is also producing the upcoming Marvel’s Deadpool series, which is untitled. He will develop series for FX Networks and other outlets.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the deal.

“We can’t wait to build on the success Stephen’s achieved as a writer and producer,” Schrier said. “We appreciate everything Stephen has done to make Atlanta one of the best comedies on TV, taking an even bigger role with his brother Donald on the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, and now creating his own projects with the same uncompromising artistry.”

The Deadpool series will be on FXX in 2018. Atlanta returns to FX in 2018.

Glover won two WGA Awards for the first season of Atlanta.