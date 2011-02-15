FX, IFC, MTV Sign On As NYTVF Development Partners

The New York Television Festival Tuesday announced that FX,

IFC and MTV have signed on as its first development partners for its 2011

Independent Pilot Competition.

The three networks have committed to award development deals

to outstanding selections submitted to the annual competition. IFC and MTV are

returning sponsors, with FX joining for the first time in 2011.

While none of the past NYTVF selections have made it to the

air yet, NYTVF Executive Director Terence Gray tells B&C "we think in the very near future we'll have one that gets

piloted." On that track is IFC's 2010 selected award winner Greg and Donny, which is one of eight

projects on the network's development slate in 2011.

The NYTVF and Fox also announced the launch of their fourth

annual comedy script contest, giving aspiring TV writers the opportunity to

with $25,000 and a development deal with Fox.

Scripts must present an original idea for a half-hour comedy

series and submissions are being accepted starting Apr.4.