FX, IFC, MTV Sign On As NYTVF Development Partners
The New York Television Festival Tuesday announced that FX,
IFC and MTV have signed on as its first development partners for its 2011
Independent Pilot Competition.
The three networks have committed to award development deals
to outstanding selections submitted to the annual competition. IFC and MTV are
returning sponsors, with FX joining for the first time in 2011.
While none of the past NYTVF selections have made it to the
air yet, NYTVF Executive Director Terence Gray tells B&C "we think in the very near future we'll have one that gets
piloted." On that track is IFC's 2010 selected award winner Greg and Donny, which is one of eight
projects on the network's development slate in 2011.
The NYTVF and Fox also announced the launch of their fourth
annual comedy script contest, giving aspiring TV writers the opportunity to
with $25,000 and a development deal with Fox.
Scripts must present an original idea for a half-hour comedy
series and submissions are being accepted starting Apr.4.
