FX, Hulu Unsheaths Super Bowl Commercial For ‘Shogun’

The Walt Disney Co.’s FX and Hulu said they bought a Super Bowl commercial to promote its upcoming series Shogun.

The 30-second Super Bowl spot will direct viewers to go online to view a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for the show.

Disney Advertising was able to sell 30-second Super Bowl spots for about $7 million.

Shogun is adapted from James Clavell’s novel set in Japan in the year 1600.

The 10-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere February 27 on Hulu in the U.S. Star Plus will stream the show in Latin America and Disney Plus has it in all other territories. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with a new episode dropping each week afterwards.