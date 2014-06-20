FX, HBO, ‘Fargo,’ ‘Orange’ Score Critics’ Choice Honors

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association said 17 series won Critics’ Choice Television Awards Thursday night in Los Angeles, and that FX was the most awarded network with five wins, followed by HBO with four wins.

Fargo (FX) and Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) tied as most honored series with three wins each. Allison Janney was the only actor to receive two performance awards: best supporting actress in a comedy series for Mom, tied with Kate Mulgrew in Orange Is the New Black, as well as best guest performer in a drama series for Masters of Sex. The gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was broadcast live on The CW, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Breaking Bad won for best drama series and Orange Is the New Black won as best comedy series, the association said in a release. Matthew McConaughey and Jim Parsons won best actor in a drama series for True Detective and best actor in a comedy series for The Big Bang Theory, respectively. Tatiana Maslany was honored as best actress in a drama series for Orphan Black, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Veep, both for the second year in a row.

