FX Grabs Rights to 'Bad Teacher'

FX has acquired the commercial television premiere rights to Bad Teacher, the network said Tuesday.

The Sony comedy (starring Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake and Jason Segal) opened on June 24 and earned $31 million in its first weekend, behind Disney Pixar's Cars 2.

Bad Teacher is the latest in a slew of recent film acquisitions by FX, including The Hangover Part II, Green Lantern and Super 8.