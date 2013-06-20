FX Grabs Rights to 2013 Summer Blockbusters

FX announced that it has acquired the commercial television premiere rights to several theatrical films, including Man of Steel.

Other summer blockbusters that will appear on FX beginning in 2015 include The Purge, Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek: Into Darkness. The cable channel also bought the rights to This Is the End, The Internship and Epic.

The network says the films represent 71% of the highest grossing weekend films of 2013.